The Ivy Bend Fire Protection District Auxiliary is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at station No. 1 in Ivy Bend.

The Florence Community Fire Department board is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the firehouse in Florence.

The Ivy Bend Fire and Rescue board is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at fire house No. 1 in Ivy Bend.

The Morgan County Health Center Board of Directors is scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the health center in Versailles.