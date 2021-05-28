The family of Nell Draffen releases a memorial butterfly in her honor at the First Annual Butterfly Memorial Thursday, May 27 on the outdoor patio at Golden Age Living Center in Stover. Approximately 50 friends, family, and staff gathered to remember residents who died during the past year. The butterflies were released as a gesture of remembrance and rebirth.
(photos by Vicki Wood)
