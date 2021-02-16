by Becky Holloway

Tipton Times

After holding them the same for 20 years, the Mid-Mo Ambulance District raised the rate it charges to provide stand-by service during its regular meeting Wednesday evening, Feb. 10.

Administrator Lee Kempf reminded the board the rate is only charged “for profit” events, such as races and rodeos. The district does not charge for placing ambulances at high school football games or other community-oriented events.

The board voted to raise the rate from $50 an hour to $125 an hour to at least cover the cost of having staff on overtime at for-profit events.

The two new ambulances being purchased through CARES Act grants will be arriving in March. At Kempf’s recommendation, the board voted to change out the factory bumpers on the front of the vehicles, replacing them with ALI ARC heavy duty bumpers at a cost of $5,450. The work will be done by American Response Vehicles, Columbia, before they are delivered to the district.

Kempf updated the board about his recent conversation with one of the principal owners of Ozarks International Raceway near Gravois Mills. The multi-faceted track is under development by PF Racing at the junction of Highway 135 and State Route J. Also at the meeting were representatives of Gravois Fire Protection District to discuss emergency medical and fire needs at the facility which plans to open late this summer.

According to news reports, the site includes a nearly four-mile main track, with five configurations featuring 19 winding, climbing and dropping turns. In addition to the asphalt track, Ozarks International Raceway also includes a dirt tri-oval, a truck off-road track, and trail and rally courses, open to all types of cars and motorcycles.

Kempf said the developers want two ambulances at the facility at all times and he foresees those possibly being sponsored by outside vendors and staffed by Mid-Mo employees who are brought on specifically for this type of employment. Staffing would also have to include crews in the 60,000-seat grandstands.

A building would be built to house emergency responders’ equipment and crews, and a clinic area. Kempf said he can see that facility eventually being a base for the district from where it can cover the southern portion of the district more quickly.

Kempf was adamant in saying that at no time will staffing of the district or finances for district operations be compromised by its service to the racetrack. Protocols specific to emergency medical coverage at the racetrack would be written and agreed upon between the parties.

Discussions are ongoing and he will keep the board updated. He said he may attend a race in the near future to learn more about emergency services at race tracks.

In other business, the board voted to write off un-collectible accounts presented by the secretary, Brenda West. Those accounts, the majority of which were deceased patients, totaled slightly more than $15,000.

The treasurer’s reports for October through December were approved as amended by about $500 due to a direct deposit by the VA that had not been posted. The hospital finally responded to the district’s request for information on the account to which it was to be applied.

January run statistics were reported as follows: Tipton, 68 calls with 45 transports; California, 68 calls with 49 transports; and Versailles, 202 calls with 127 transports. Districtwide, there were 338 calls and 221 transports for an average transport rate of 76.2 percent on patient contact calls.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 at the Tipton base.