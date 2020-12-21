by Becky Holloway

Tipton Times

The Mid-Mo Ambulance District Board of Directors learned the district may be eligible for more funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act during its meeting Wednesday evening, Dec. 9 in Tipton.

Administrator Lee Kempf said reimbursement may be made for the purchase of two new ambulances, one for use in Moniteau County and the other in Morgan County, from federal funds allocated to each county through the state.

The district will make its case due to increased transportation of COVID-19 patients, and because crews need to decontaminate the ambulances after each run with those patients. That hour-long process has made it increasingly difficult to keep crews in service. The district has been at “status zero” with no ambulances available for service many times in the last three months.

With two new ambulances, each county would have an additional backup vehicle to help alleviate those issues.

Kempf presented bids from American Response Vehicles, Columbia, for a 2020 Ford F450 Traumahawk at $245,747 and a 2021 Ford F450 Traumahawn with a slightly larger box for $250,747. The vehicles will be complete with the new ultraviolet sanitation systems.

The board approved the purchase tentative to approval by both Moniteau and Morgan County CARES Act administrators for reimbursement.

Also relative to responses in the ongoing pandemic, the board approved the purchase of additional head gear to complete the new respirators for the crews at a cost of $4,185.

The board approved the purchase of a new cylinder tank lift at a cost of $2,520 from ARV to aid in loading oxygen tanks into the ambulances.

Mike Keith of Mike Keith Insurance, Clinton, presented the renewal rates for the district’s property, casualty and liability insurance, along with the cyber and terrorism policies. An additional rider policy will cover the repeaters and tower that will enhance coverage for those items at a nominal rate. The premium for property, casualty and liability insurance was approved for renewal at $49,874 for 2021, an increase of about $4,000. The cyber and terrorism policies remained the same at $2,360 and $130 annually, for a total renewal package of $52,364.

The board also approved employee health insurance coverage under a plan with Wallstreet Insurance Group of Jefferson City. Ronnie Staggs said options from Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Cigna were all higher than the current United Health Care plan and its options so he did not present those. Renewal under the current plan comes with an increase of 12 percent, and, although other UHC plans had 4- to 10-percent increases, they also had higher deductibles, out-of-pocket expenses and ER co-pays. The board approved renewal of the current plan. The premium effective Jan. 1 will be approximately $229,717.08.

The board also approved an HRA account in the amount of $500 for each employee to help with their deductible expense.

November run statistics were presented as follows: Tipton, 79 calls with 49 transports; California, 94 calls with 66 transports; and Versailles, 203 calls with 135 transports. Districtwide, there were 377 calls with 241 transports, for a transport rate on patient contact calls of 75.3 percent. Overall, it was another record-setting month for runs and billing, with $186,593.26 billed for transports last month. Kempf said the crews have been working a considerable amount of overtime.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the district office in Tipton.