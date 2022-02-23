by Becky Holloway Tipton Times

By accepting several bids during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Mid-Mo Ambulance District Board upgraded emergency equipment and added an appliance at the Tipton base.

Administrator Lee Kempf presented the bids and answered questions from board members concerning their need.

A bid was received from Zoll Medical Corporation of Chelmsford, Mass., for a service contract on the district’s monitors in the amount of $7,905. The three-year contract will cover all monitors for preventative maintenance, inspection and updates. The contract includes 24/7 telephone support and use of a loaner monitor during maintenance with no-charge shipping.

A bid from Bound Tree Medical for five infusion pump kits totaling $12,386.35 was approved. The new pumps are required due to new protocols for patient care and changes made with drip-rated medications.

Kempf said the additional supplies to be purchased in the near future will include more epinephrine pens as new medical director Dr. Joshua Stilley’s protocols are implemented.

The board approved a bid from Minner HVAC Bakery & Repair Services, LLC, of Florence, for a water softener for the Tipton base. Minner bid $2,503.32 on a commercial unit. The board hopes to expand the life of a new hot water heater installed at the base less than a year ago. Heating elements in the new heater have been replaced three times due to calcium buildup. The heater also has a leak and the district is asking the warranty on the heater be honored. For that reason, the board rejected a bid on a new hot water heater.

January run statistics are as follows: Tipton ran 76 calls with 45 transports; California had 98 calls with 57 transports; and Versailles ran 254 calls with 160 transports. Districtwide, there was a total of 428 calls and 262 transports for a transport rate on patient contact calls of 72.8 percent.

The Mid-Mo Ambulance district board’s next meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the district office in Tipton.