The University of Missouri in Columbia, announced the fall semester 2021 dean’s list. During the fall 2021 semester, 11,488 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.

The following area residents were named to the list:

Drew G. Jurgensmeyer of Fortuna; Kellan Elizabeth Boehm of Gravois Mills; Brandon Schad of Rocky Mount; Nicole Elizabeth Heger of Stover; Meghan N. Chewning, Lauren Renee Garrison, Bobby Andrew Love, and Mara Danielle McGhee, all of Versailles.