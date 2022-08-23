by Charlotte Gaden

Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center hosted a pizza and swim party, Thursday, Aug. 18 at Ivy Bend Resort and Marina. The party was for Ivy Bend youth ages 11 to 18. Val Konieczny, owner of Ivy Bend Resort and Marina, donated the use of his beach as well as the pizza for the party. Wigwam Sales donated swim toys for the event and provided each youth in attendance with a new beach towel. Volunteers for the event were Lora Suggs, Lauren Tullous, and Danita Roettgen.

The Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center hosted a fish fry fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 20. The fish for the event was donated by an anonymous donor, and all sides and desserts were prepared and served by community center volunteers.

Nearly 100 people attended the event, which included music by DJ Martin Patrick.

Ivy Bend Fire and Rescue volunteers, Alexander Burney and Colby Hader were on hand throughout the fundraiser in case of emergency. Fire Chief Corey King was also present for part of the event.

At this time, The Ivy Bend Youth and Community Center planning to make both the swim party and the fish fry fundraiser annual events.