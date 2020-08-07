Barrie Bales, right, president of Morgan County Against Cancer, presents a check to John Miller, left, and Keira Miller.

(submitted photo)

Morgan County Against Cancer (MoCoAC) is a not-for-profit organization established to assist residents and alumni of Morgan County who are fighting cancer with their daily needs. This organization was started in September 2019 after two classmates lost their battles with cancer.

Through private donations and their first big fundraiser, the group is now able to assist alumni or anyone living in Morgan County.

The first recipient is Keira Miller of Stover. Keira will be entering seventh grade and is battling leukemia.

To help anyone in Morgan County who is fighting cancer and has difficulty paying for daily needs, contact MoCoAC for an application by sending a private message to our social media page or call 816-308-3436.