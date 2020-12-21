The Morgan County Health Center Board of Directors, at their Wednesday, Dec. 9 meeting in Versailles, approved new quarantine guidelines and an “action plan” in response to a recent Missouri Public Health warning. The warning places Morgan County at a “Category 1” status, indicating the county is in a state of “extreme risk” due to spread of COVID-19.

A Category 1-Extreme Risk rating is calculated using the following criteria: A seven-day positivity rate of 15 percent or more (using CDC method), and a seven-day case rate per 100,000 population (350 or above).

Recommendations in Category 1 include “business occupancy limits reflective of social distancing” and social group size of 10 or less. For the purposes of this advisory, “social group” is defined as any planned or spontaneous event or convening that would bring together a group of people in a single space at the same time, excluding normal business activities, religious services, schools and school activities, and extended family gatherings.

The wearing of masks is “strongly advised in all offices and businesses where social distancing is not possible.”

The Morgan County Health Center adopted a modified quarantine option as follows: Quarantine can end after the completion of 10 full days of asymptomatic individuals, provided that monitoring and mask usage continues throughout a full 14 days and, if a symptom develops, the individual immediately isolates and contacts local public health agency. Testing may allow for quarantine to end after day seven if a diagnostic specimen tests negative and if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. The specimen must be collected no sooner than the fifth day after last exposure. The later the test, the lower the risk of post-quarantine transmission. Quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than day seven.

In both cases, symptom monitoring and mask wearing must continue through day 14.

“In our county, we urge our citizens to wear a mask at all times in public; maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet; wash hands often; stay home when sick; monitor health daily; and limit regular interactions to a small group (less than 10) of family member, friends, or co-workers,” said Morgan County Health Center administrator Shawn Brantley.

In addition to the basic guidance for individuals, all businesses are advised to implement basic infection prevention measures including: Modify physical workspaces to maximize and maintain social distancing. Develop response plan for when an employee tests positive for COVID-19 and monitor workforce for symptoms (symptomatic people should not physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider). Encourage “telework” whenever possible and feasible with business operations. Work in phases and/or split shifts, if possible. Limit access to common areas.

The next Morgan County Health Center board meeting is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the center in Versailles.