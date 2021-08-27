The Morgan County Democrats, Tuesday, July 27, met at the Pioneer Restaurant in Versailles to reorganize, elect officers, and plan for the year. Seventeen were present for the meeting.

Brian Struebig, the representative for Senate District 6 to the Missouri Democratic State Committee, was in attendance. He updated the club about the State Committee and advised members about the reorganization.

The following members were elected as officers: Peggy Cochran, Chairperson; Carol Jones, Treasurer; and Megan Lasson, Secretary.

The group decided they would participate in the Apple Festival by having a booth, and several members volunteered to work at the booth Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. Candidates for upcoming offices will be invited to participate.

The next meeting of the Morgan County Democrats is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the Iron Forge Room at the Pioneer Restaurant in Versailles. The meeting is open to all interested Morgan County residents.