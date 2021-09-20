The Morgan County Historical Society and Museum is looking for new members to support the organization’s mission of preserving Morgan County history and educating the public about the people, places, and events of the county’s past.

Member benefits include quarterly newsletters, unlimited access to the genealogy room, two free museum tours per year, a spot at the table for the annual business meeting, and the satisfaction of helping keep Morgan County history alive.

Annual membership levels include: Individual $10; Business $25; and Student $5.

To become a member send name, address, phone number and email address, along with a check for the appropriate amount, to: Morgan County Historical Society, Attn: Joann Mayor, Membership Chairman, 120 N. Monroe, Versailles, MO 65084. For additional information, call 573-378-5530 or visit www.morgancountymomuseum.org

Also available is a personalized engraved brick placed in the Morgan County Heritage Garden and Gazebo area, adjacent to the museum. Personalized bricks can be purchased for $25.

The Morgan County Museum is housed in the old Martin Hotel building on North Monroe Street in Versailles. It houses 28 rooms of antiques, a genealogy and research room. The hotel was established in 1853 and closed in the 1960s, making it the longest running hotel in Missouri. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Sites in Washington D.C. in 1978.

Become a member today and see, experience, and learn about the history of Morgan County at the Morgan County Museum.