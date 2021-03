The 2020-2021 inductees in Morgan County R-I’s National Honor Society chapter are, front from left, Sadie Dean and Maleesha Davis; second row from left, Marie Schoolfield, Emily McKellips, Rachel Herring, and Kaylee Garcia; third row from left, Katie Eckhoff, Izzabella Whittle, Sandalyn Morris, and Raelyn Wood; fourth row from left, Gracen Clark, Kailey Goyette, Leila Ehrichs; fifth row from left, Bryce Turner, Blaine Broderson, Sean Fergerson, and Kain Boles. (photo by Aaron Rottmann)