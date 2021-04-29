Madison Mosher jumps to block a shot from Cassville High School during the second game of the Marshfield Tournament Saturday, April 24 in Springfield. The score was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation time and overtime leaving the match to be settled in a shootout. Mosher shutout all attempted shots improving her saves 10/10 for the season.
(photo by JLDorrell)
