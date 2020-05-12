Due to coronavirus concerns and COVID-19 restrictions, Stover Cemetery Association president Bill Brunjes announced there would be no Memorial Day service at the cemetery, Sunday, May 24.

Although there will be no ceremony, members of the association will be present to accept donations, which are used for continued maintenance and beautification of the cemetery.

Citizens who wish to make a donation but do not feel comfortable visiting the cemetery are encouraged to mail their donation to Stover Cemetery P.O. Box 425 Stover, MO 65078.