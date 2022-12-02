The Morgan County Library Board of Trustees in their October board meeting agreed to remove library fines from the circulation policy. According to policies revised Oct. 13, there are still some restrictions in place, including the following:

Overdue materials must be returned before any additional materials can be checked out. For late materials, library patrons will receive a phone call/postcard at seven days overdue; Postcard at 14 days overdue; First letter at 21 days overdue; Last letter at 28 days overdue (Household members lose privileges until all items are returned); and letter from Prosecuting Attorney at 88 days overdue.

Patrons having library materials which are damaged while in their possession or not returned to the library will be charged the list price for the replacement of each individual title. This must be paid before any more items can be checked out.

Stacey Embry, library director, reported circulation remains consistent with the usual patterns.

The Missouri Library Association conference provided Embry with “some very good ideas with regard to book promotion by staff and patrons, pop-up book borrowing events in the community, sustainability installations for libraries, and administrative topics,” among other things.

LAGERS will need to do an audit of the library staff and its needs prior to offering a bid on a retirement product.

A door counter project is moving forward.

The library’s smoking policy was renamed the “Drug and Alcohol Policy.”

The Friends of the Morgan County Library has not recently met, but the Imagination Library project continues to move forward.

The Children’s Services Librarian job description was reviewed.

The library bank balance as of Sept. 30 was $255,206.62.