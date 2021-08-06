The Morgan County Commission Tuesday, Aug. 3 reported the latest update on the replacement of the bridge on Old 5 south of Versailles.

An engineering survey has been completed and core samples have been obtained for evaluation. A design and engineering process, along with a hydrology study is getting underway. The design phase will take anywhere from six to nine months. Bid for construction could, optimistically, take place in January or February 2022.

In the Wednesday, July 28 commission meeting, Amanda Springer introduced herself as the Homeowners Association President for Ranch Estates on Forever Drive. She requested the county make Strawberry Fields a county-maintained road. Strawberry Fields connects Forever Drive and Indian Creek Lane. Currently, there are a few homeowners who try to take care of the road and fill potholes. The commissioners said they would drive the road and check on some paperwork and then get back to her. No action was taken.

Chris Thompson with West Central Missouri Community Action Agency gave an update about some programs and projects they are working on to help with economic development.

911 Director Jessica Geier discussed fire department protocols and updating contracts for all entities for which the county provides dispatch. She request dispatchers to go back to 8-hour shifts but still get paid any overtime worked. The commissioner voted 2 to 1 to do that from August through October. This issue will be discussed again at budget time.

Carolyn Lake resigned from the Morgan County Senior Services Tax Board, leaving a vacancy. Rhonda Campbell was appointed to serve on the board.

Presiding Commissioner Tony Stephens mentioned a general contractor will be looking at the Justice Center to see if moisture behind the stucco is coming from the roof or the gutters. Randall Richardson will look at the center’s windows and possibly do some sandblasting work.

Stephens advised the ad that recently went in the newspaper for the maintenance position and the road and bridge position will also be on the radio.

In their Monday, July 19 meeting, the commission heard from Berkley Rugloski with Fastenal, who spoke about products that may be beneficial to the county.

Jason Rinker with Stronghold Data presented information and suggestions from a recent evaluation of the county’s IT equipment.