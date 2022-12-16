Public Water Supply District #2 (PWSD#2) received a $4.6 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant in early December. The grant will be used to update the water system in the Ivy Bend peninsula.

MECO Engineering in Jefferson City completed a preliminary engineering study for the water district in 2021. The plan included a new well, larger water tower, new water lines, and water meters. The proposed cost at the time the study was completed was $4.7 million.

PWSD#2 applied for an ARPA grant through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to fund the project. Terms of the grant require $100,000 in matching funds from the water district.

In the year since the engineering study was completed, the proposed cost of the project has increased. To cover the expected cost increase, the Morgan County Commission has pledged up to $250,000 in county ARPA funds to ensure the project is completed.

PWSD#2 serves more than 500 households on the Ivy Bend peninsula. Currently, the water system consists of one tower, one well, and 26 individual wells the district has incorporated into the system over time. The new well and tower will enable the water district to eliminate the 26 individual wells and service the area using just the two wells and towers.

The new well and tower will be located on land donated to the water district by the Ivy Bend Land Company. “The Ivy Bend Land Office has been of great assistance in this,” said Paula Hendrix with the water district. “They donated the land for the well and tower, and we are so grateful to the Jett and Van Vleck families. They have given us a tremendous advantage toward making this project happen.”

A full engineer plan is already in process. MECO Engineering anticipates plans and specifications will go for bids July 2024, with a notice to proceed expected that October. Project completion is targeted for Dec. 2025.

“This project will make such a difference in Ivy Bend,” said Hendrix. “When it’s complete, we will be able to serve the Ivy Bend peninsula area the way it deserves to be, which is so much better than what we are capable of doing with the system we currently have.”