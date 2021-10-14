R-I releases 2021-22 enrollment figures

Morgan County R-I came close to setting a new student enrollment record this school year. While the overall enrollment fell short, 2021-22 may still be a record setting year for MCR-I as Superintendent Matt Unger explains in his letter to the community:

Annually, on the last Wednesday of September and January, the Missouri Department of Education requires all public school districts to report their Kindergarten through 12 enrollment. This data is important in many ways at the state and local levels. At the local level it allows us to plan staffing and program needs and gives a fairly good barometer about the state of the district and communities we serve.

As you can see from the enrollment graphic our lowest enrollment occurred in January 2014 and repeated in January 2015. Whereas our highest enrollment was 762 which occurred in September 2005. As of Sept. 29, 2021, our enrollment was 758, which is the second highest K-12 enrollment. Since January 2014 the district has seen a 32 per cent increase, or 184 students, in enrollment.

Despite this added enrollment, we have been able to maintain smaller class sizes. The Missouri Department of Education recommends an 18-1 student-to-teacher ratio for grades K through two, 20-1 at grades three and four, and 22-1 at grades five and six. Currently, we are meeting their recommendations. In order to achieve this, the district did have to hire an additional kindergarten teacher. The Board of Education is committed to making sure that we maintain ideal class sizes.

Class sizes at the secondary level are also at appropriate levels. Since 2014, we have added additional math, communication arts, science and social studies teachers. In addition, we have reestablished industrial arts and added Project Lead the Way (STEM) classes, as well as online learning options. These additions have allowed us to spread the increased student population across more areas, increase our course offerings, and keep our class size at a desirable level.

One area often overlooked when considering enrollment trends is a school district’s ability to keep students on track to graduate. Since 2013, our class size in grades nine through 12 has increased by an average of 14 students per class. This is a direct reflection of the hard work our staff has done to meet student needs while delivering an appropriate, student-relevant curriculum. If the trend from the most recent years holds for 2021-22, we could have a graduating class of 57 students this year; a record for Morgan County R-I!

As I stated, enrollment is a good barometer on how things are going in a school and community. We take a lot of pride in our recent enrollment gains because we feel it reflects positively on the job that our teachers and staff are doing. We take pride in the success of our students and graduates and we take pride in the fact the MCR-I WORKS for the students and families we serve.

Sincerely,

Matt Unger,

Supreintendent