A regular business meeting for the Morgan County R-1 board of education was not scheduled for July. The board conducted a special meeting, Wednesday, July 14 to consider bids for a roof replacement project and for status updates on other, smaller repair projects.

At the June business meeting, District Superintendent Matt Unger, discussed the need for a new roof in the elementary gym. The existing roof is more than 20 years old, so he described the project as a “complete tear off and replace.”

The school board accepted bids for the roof replacement project at the elementary gym. This will be a complete tear off and replace project of the gym and connector roof. The board approved the bid from G&R Construction ($36,331) to replace the gym roof, and Restoration Roofing Solutions ($13,900) for the connector roof.

Unger updated the board about the status of other facility repair projects.

The new junior/senior lockers will not be completed before the first day of classes. The date of manufacture is scheduled Aug. 20 and shipped shortly after. Installation on this project will be begin as soon as the lockers are received.

Installation of the new windows in the elementary office and entrance is not scheduled yet. Unger still expects this project to be completed prior to the first day of school.

Playground updates, which include a new basketball court and new goal, are scheduled. The concrete will be laid the week of July 19. Once complete, additional bonded mulch will be installed to complete the project.

The new HVAC system in the elementary and special services building is expected to be completed by Aug. 13.

The board received a financial statement which reflected higher bank balances than in recent years. Once the Annual Secretary of the Board Report is complete in August, the board will have a better understanding of whether the budget may be amended to include bringing back the incentive plan that was in place in years past.

Following the special meeting, the board moved into a closed session to discuss personnel issues. Following the closed session, the board announced it had accepted the resignation of Cody Worthley, School Resource officer, and Ethan Braum, custodian. They also announced the transfer of Kristy Thompson from custodian to food service.