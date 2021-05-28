Administrator Donna Bowers, left, reads a poem titled “Heaven in a Nutshell” at the First Annual Butterfly Memorial Thursday, May 27 on the outdoor patio at Golden Age Living Center in Stover. Approximately 50 friends, family, and staff gathered to remember residents who died during the past year. Bill Johnson, right, retired pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Versailles, gave a message of comfort. Family members and residents released colorful butterflies as a gesture of remembrance and rebirth. (photos by Vicki Wood)