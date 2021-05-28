University of Missouri Extension and Ozark Prairie Master Gardeners will be hosting a rose workshop 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Hunter Civic Center in Versailles.

Dr. David Trinklein with the University of Missouri will be talking about rose care, varieties, pruning, pest control and winter protection.

This workshop is free to Morgan County residents. However, preregistration is required. To register or for more information contact Morgan/Moniteau MU Extension office 573-378-5358.

The Hunter Civic Center is located at 201 W. Jasper St. in Versailles.