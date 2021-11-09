Hannah Bauer, left, and Tierra Stark went for a block against the Conway Lady Bears Thursday, Oct. 28 in the Stover Dome. The Lady Bulldogs were knocked out of the first round of sectionals losing 4-1 to the Lady Bears. (photo by JL Dorrell)

Amyjah Belt successfully blocked the ball Thursday, Oct. 28 in the Stover Dome.



Allie Palmer serves the ball during the first round of sectionals Thursday, Oct. 28 in the Stover Dome.

