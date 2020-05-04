Arizona Ingersoll made a “working” finger using paper and string Tuesday, April 28 as part of a science lesson in Michelle Ehrichs class at St. Paul Lutheran School while staying with her grandmother in Versailles. Ingersoll explained the lesson, about body systems, using a video to demonstrate how it works and the different bone numbers she learned.
(photo submitted by Michelle Ehrichs)
