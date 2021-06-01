Third-grade student Shane Simmons was honored as Student of the Year Thursday, May 20 at the elementary school in Stover. Teachers were asked to choose one student who exemplifies diligence and perseverance. Third grade teacher Stephanie Holsten said Simmons has overcome a lot of obstacles and struggles over the year. “He is very deserving of this award,” she said. Simmons, also received the Remarkable Progress Award from third-grade teacher Trishalana Payne, left, along with a prize pack with a certificate, decorative red socks, pencils, and pencil bag. (photo by Vicki Wood)