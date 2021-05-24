The Bulldog Baseball team presented Coach Caleb Thomas, center, with a signed baseball and bat Thursday, May 20 in the Stover High School gym. Teammates, assistant coaches, family and friends thanked Thomas for his guidance and leadership during the past several years. Thomas will move on to coach and teach at another district next year.
(photo by Vicki Wood)
