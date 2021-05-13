Asia Marriott, left, passes the gavel to newly installed FFA president Tabitha Ypya Tuesday, May 4 at the FFA awards ceremony at Stover High School.

(photo by Vicki Wood)

The Stover chapter of FFA conducted their annual awards ceremony and officer installation Tuesday, May 4 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover.

(photo by Vicki Wood)

Former Sentinel Emily McKellips will serve as the Stover FFA Chapter Secretary for 2021-2022.She was also honored as a “Super Student” for demonstrating “superior performance” in maintaining a 3.0 grade point average or higher. (photo by Vicki Wood)

by Vicki Wood

The night’s theme was “Always Be Humble and Kind.”

President Asia Marriott passed the gavel to newly installed FFA President Tabitha Ypya. Chapter reporter Whitney Wirtz moved up to the Vice President seat. Sentinel Emily McKellips is the Chapter Secretary for 2021-2022. Brody Kroeschen was installed as Treasurer and Reese Brown is the Chapter Reporter. Tharyn Payne changed position from Secretary to Sentinel. Kailey Goyette is the Historian and Alexander Newbury will serve as Parliamentarian for 2021-2022.

The retiring officers opened the ceremonies with a welcome from Chapter Advisor Bryan Rumans. Chapter Degrees were presented along with scholarship medals and stars. Top 15 active members were recognized and Tabitha Ypya was recognized as Area VIII Officer Delegate.

An appreciation award was given to Jackie Witte. Industry Recognized Certificates, sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau, were given to members specializing in specific fields such as Horse Evaluation and Dairy Foods. Asia Marriott and Landon Douglas both delivered retiring officer addresses, closing the evening’s ceremonies.