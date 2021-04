Morgan County R-I’s high school math team recently competed in Warrensburg, winning fifth place in the “Top School” category. Participating in the contest were, front from left, Keiley Clark, Gracen Clark, Leila Ehrichs; back from left, Joeley Clark Sara Hauck, Kali Cochran, Lauryn Smith, Raygan Meyer, Hannah Bauer, Allie Palmer, and Joey Menning. (submitted photo)