Jeffery A. Smith, 35, of Stover, died Saturday, July 3, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

The two-vehicle accident occurred 10:10 p.m. Saturday on Highway 52, approx. 1,200 feet west of Stevenson Lane when the 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by A.S. Wilson, 58, of Versailles, turned left into the path of the 2003 Harley Davidson FXDWG driven by Smith. The motorcycle struck the Jeep.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a motorcycle helmet.

No injuries were reported for Wilson. He was not wearing a safety device.