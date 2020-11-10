The Stover Middle School soccer team players, front from left, Nevaeh Conklin, Parker Nardi, Chase Kiesling, Andin Chinn, back, Coach Steve Greinmann, Caleb Brodersen, Nicolas Newman, Riley Denker, Brett Rowland, Bella Bauer and James Brotherton claimed second place in the Middle School Kaysinger Conference Tournament Friday, Nov. 6 in Smithton.

(submitted photo)