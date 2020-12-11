In a recent press release, Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District (SBFPD) Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant reported the district board was at a standstill and unable to conduct business due to a lack of quorum. He further stated this deadlock threatened the safety and welfare of the general public. According to the press release, the lack of quorum is due to SBFPD board member Robert “Bob” Hemen’s refusal to attend board meetings. There are currently only two board members.

Contention has stalled productive board meetings for the past several years, at one point resulting in the resignation of SBFPD board president Brian Layman in September 2018. Layman went on to “un-resign” and then resign again, due to moving out of the district in June 2020.

In September 2018, six-year SBFPD Fire Chief Dennis Reilly also resigned. A portion of his letter of resignation revealed:

“Since the early part of this year, both myself and this district have come under attack from Mr. Hemen and his small group of followers. … It is also very clear Mr. Hemen has a personal agenda to create disruption in the organization and is antagonistic against our employees. I have personally witnessed and have been a victim of his campaign of intimidation and bullying against employees, both current and past.”

In a November 2020 press release, LaPlant announced the district had petitioned the Circuit Court regarding the lack of quorum.

In the press release, LaPlant stated, in June 2020, director Brian Layman resigned from the Board of Directors due to his moving out of the District. Under Missouri State Statute RSMO 321.200, the remaining board members are charged with filling the vacant seat by appointment. The appointed person would then serve on the board until the next biennial election.

Voters in Sunrise Beach approved a measure allowing for the SBFPD board to be a five-member board last April. However, the district will wait until the next regular election in April 2022, to elect those members.

LaPlant stated, in the time since Layman’s resignation was accepted, the remaining two board members, president Denise Dill and director Robert Hemen have been deadlocked on several issues; most notably, whom to appoint to the vacant seat and start time of the board meetings.

The item of the vacant seat has been placed on the meeting agenda every month since Layman resigned. As it was evident the board was deadlocked on the appointment, Dill has motioned or recommended each month that the matter be taken before the circuit court for a judge to make the appointment. Director Hemen has refused to vote for the district to move forward with the circuit court, stating he believed it would be a waste of district money. Legal counsel Tom Lorraine offered to wave all legal fees for the action and the district would only pay court costs, to which Hemen also refused.

Hemen has placed on the agenda that the meetings be moved to 6:30 p.m., so that certain members of the public could attend the meetings and to accommodate employment and family obligations.

At the September 2020 meeting, Hemen stated he would no longer be attending any public meeting of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District that start before 7 p.m.

Several board meetings have convened at the regular start time of 5:30 p.m. that were called “no-quorum,” after president Dill waited 15 minutes each meeting beyond the posted start time.

Those meetings were initially rescheduled and, each time, Hemen failed to attend at the set meeting time of 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month, including the August meeting, at which action was required to set the tax rate for the district as required by statute.

Dill continued to not second motions for a meeting time change as placed on the agenda each month by Hemen.

In the October 2020 board meeting, the posted agenda included budget items including turnout gear, fire hose, automatic external defibrillators, and staff vehicles. The agenda also included three items requested to be posted by Director Hemen, despite his not attending the board meeting.

As the 2020 budget year is ending, LaPlant planned to submit budget recommendations and obtain approval to purchase lifesaving equipment that is aging or out of service to maintain the level of readiness and service the residents have come to expect. These items cannot be purchased without the approval of at least two board members due to the expected amounts for the purchases being more than $10,000.

Under state statute RSMO 321.200, “Any vacancy on the board shall be filled by the remaining elected members of the board, except when less than two elected members remain on the board, any vacancy shall be filled by the circuit court of the county in which all or a majority of the district lies.”

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District filed a petition Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Circuit Court of Camden County.

The petition asks clarification about if Hemen’s refusal to attend meetings constitutes a resignation.

Additionally, the petition cites Chapter 321.190 to determine if Hemen’s actions constitute malfeasance, as outlined to in the chief’s letter to legal counsel. If so, the circuit court has the power to remove him from his seat.

LaPlant, in accordance with Missouri State Statutes, has notified the court that no quorum exists, or that the quorum of the board has been threatened in a manner that is inconsistent with the safety and welfare of the general public. The petition asks for the matter to be advanced on the court docket in a matter of immediate public interest and concern.

Normally, it would require a majority vote of the board to proceed to court. However, as this is an unprecedented situation in which the board is deadlocked on filling the vacant seat and a time to meet, and a sitting board member has publicly stated he will no longer attend public board meetings that take place at the official monthly start time, LaPlant felt it in the best interest of the safety of the people the district serves to bring this matter before the court and have these issues resolved..

This case is scheduled to be heard Thursday, Jan. 7 in the Camden County Circuit Court.