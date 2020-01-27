Morgan County Farm Bureau will be hosting their annual Thank a Farmer gathering, designed to show appreciation for local agriculture producers, with a breakfast 7:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Farm Bureau office, 100 Brown Road in Versailles.

Farm Bureau will also be collecting canned goods at the Thank a Farmer breakfast to donate to the local food pantry.

“Agriculture is important to our daily lives and our community. Because 98 percent of the population doesn’t farm, it is easy to take for granted the importance of our farmers,” said Dwayne Schad, Morgan County Farm Bureau president. “Thank a Farmer Week is a great time to recognize the important contribution made by farmers!”

Thanks to farmers in Missouri and around the world, consumers have food choices, clothing, transportation, shelter and more. Missouri Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureaus across the state are joining forces to celebrate the importance of agriculture, Feb. 2-8, during Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week.

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, the number of farms in Missouri dropped from 99,171 on 28.5 million acres of land in 2012 to 95,320 on 27.8 million acres. Despite the drop in farm numbers and acreage, Missouri continues to rank among the top 10 states in production of major commodities and provides an $88.4 billion economic impact.

According to Farm Bureau, each farm in America annually produces enough food and fiber for 166 people, 106 in the U.S. and 60 abroad. American consumers benefit from this bounty, yet spend less than 10 percent of their disposable income on food.

By 2050, the global population is expected to increase by 2.2 million people. Farmers will have to grow about 70 percent more food than is now produced.

With all they produce, farm and ranch families account for less than 2 percent of the U.S. population.

A recent study commissioned by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri Farm Bureau found that agriculture is the top industry in the state with a contribution of some $88.4 billion to the economy. The study further revealed that 378,232 jobs, $2.2 billion in state/local taxes, and $17.5 billion in labor income are derived from agriculture.

Food, clothing, fuel, medicine, entertainment, sports equipment, personal care products, school supplies, and more rely on agriculture.