Vicky Gamber explained her plans for establishing a restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Highway 52 and Oak St. Gamber hopes to open her restaurant, which will be called “Vicky’s”, in the near future. (photo by Aaron Rottmann)

The old Circle M building on Highway 52 has been vacant for a couple of years, but soon that will no longer be the case.

Vicky Gamber purchased the building in November 2020, and has plans to soon open her own restaurant under the name “Vicky’s.”

Gamber was enthusiastic when discussing her plans for the restaurant, saying “We plan to offer all kinds of food, from A to Z.

“We plan on being open early for breakfast, early lunch, and possibly later for supper on weekends.”

Gamber had hoped to open her restaurant in January, but she said, “Repairs were more extensive than we thought. My friend, David Burke, has been helping me fix the place up.

“We’ve made the bathrooms handicap accessible, the place smells much better, and we’re busy installing new appliances.”

Gamber is not currently looking for hired help, as she has several friends and family all eager to help her get the business up and running.

“I don’t know when we’ll be open,” she said, “But we hope to be definitely open before summer.”