Starting Monday, June 14, Morgan County R-I in Stover will be offering virtual summer school. Classes will run until Friday, July 30.

This summer school is open to elementary students and includes the One Book, One School setup with additional math activities.

Organizers said the books chosen will be “great for all ages.” Videos of the books being read aloud will be available for those students not able to read on their own.

Students may still sign up for the virtual summer school by calling the school, 573-377-2217.