Stover citizen Natalie Weaver was given an “Outstanding Citizen” award by Mayor Derick Marshall during the Stover City Council’s monthly meeting Tuesday, March 16 at Stover City Hall. Weaver was recognized by Marshall for cleaning up litter along Highway 52.

“A lot of people just kept driving past it, including myself,” Marshall said. “Thank you, Natalie, for being such an outstanding citizen.”

Weaver is in sixth grade at Morgan County R-I.

Morgan County R-I’s recent proposal of a new ballfield in Legion Memorial Park was once again a focal point of the city council meeting. The meeting was attended by approximately 35 people, several of whom voiced their concerns about the construction of a ballfield at the school’s expense. Emotions ran high as arguments for and against the ballfield were heard.

Concerns with construction included noise, youth inclusion, school control of the ballfield, to space for Stover Fair events.

A specific concern was the feasibility of the tractor pull with the construction of a ballfield complex. Some citizens were worried construction would eliminate the space currently used by tractor pulls, which would necessitate relocating the tractor pull to an entirely different location during the Stover Fair.

Another concern raised was the question of the usage of the parking lot in front of the Stover Community Center clashing with parking for school sports.

Finance was another large issue concerning construction.

Councilman Vi Dale was cut off midway through a point she was making in protest of the ballpark by Mayor Marshall, the latter declaring he was the person in charge of the meeting. Marshall then pushed for a motion to vote on moving forward with the proposed ballfield.

The vote passed to move forward with entering legal talks with an attorney to “agree upon language that suits the needs of [both the school and the city’s] sides.”

Successful talks would result in a contractual lease agreement for the purpose of renovating the east side of Legion Park. Both Marshall and Morgan County R-I District Superintendent Matt Unger assured attendees of the meeting that the contract language will be designed to ensure the ballfield will not encroach upon the tractor pull area or community center property; the contract will also be designed to address storm water runoff concerns, Stover Fair concerns and any additional concerns that may arise. Both Marshall and Unger maintain the community center will continue to have parking lot access from Legion Drive if a ballfield complex is built.

Voting in favor of the proposal were Jared Bellis and Jay Smith. Voting against the proposal were Steve Fischer and Dale. Because of the tie, Mayor Marshall cast the deciding vote in favor of moving forward with the ballfield discussion. Citizens cleared the meeting room almost as soon as the vote passed.

It should be noted Marshall, Bellis, and Smith all have varying affiliations with Morgan County R-I.

It should also be noted, if ballfield construction does indeed take place, it would be in the distant future.

In other business, City Public Works Superintendent Nick Dothage reported bacteriological samples of the city’s water were absent of bacteria during February.

Dothage also reported a grant application had been submitted for the purchase of a new wood chipper for the city. The grant is intended to be used in the purchase of a 12-inch chipper, bid at $32,998.28.

At the Tuesday, March 2 meeting of the city council, Dothage reported the West Central Missouri Solid Waste Management District, Region F offers a grant that matched 85 percent of the cost of a new wood chipper for the City of Versailles last year. Dothage recommended the City of Stover apply for the grant, and the council plans to allocate $7,000 to match the grant. The council approved Dothage’s proposition and asked him to seek bids for a new wood chipper. If the grant is received by the city, the current estimation of the money the city would have to pay for the chipper is $4,949.75. Dothage noted the amount the city will need to pay may vary as other bids are sought.

The next monthly meeting of the Stover City Council is scheduled 7 p.m. Monday, April 19 at Stover City Hall.