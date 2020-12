A procession of cars filled with students, staff, and parents drove by the home of Molly Roe Monday, Dec. 28 in Cole Camp. Roe is director of curriculum testing and virtual learning at Morgan County R-I School in Stover, and is a COVID-19 survivor. She spent 45 days in the ICU and 35 days on a ventilator battling the illness. Parade participants welcomed Roe home with signs, honks and waves.

(photos by JLDorrell)