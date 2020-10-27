Youth firearms deer season begins this weekend. The first portion is Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The second portion is Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.

Hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Reminder: The antler-point restriction does not apply during the youth portions of the deer season.

To participate, hunters must be at least 6 years old and no older than 15 on the opening day of the early youth portion.

Only one deer (of either sex) may be taken during the early youth portion. If a hunter has more than one permit, they must use them in another portion.

Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season (all portions combined). Hunters may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.

Each county limits the number of antlerless deer hunting permits a hunter can fill during the entire firearms season.

Permitted

– Centerfire pistols, revolvers, or rifles using expanding-type bullets; legal ammunition includes lead bullets, copper bullets and bullets made of other material designed to expand.

– Shotguns (including .410) with slugs only

– Air-powered firearms, .40 caliber or larger, charged only from an external high compression power source (external hand pump, air tank, or air compressor)

– Muzzleloading or cap-and-ball firearms, .40 caliber or larger and capable of firing only a single projectile at one discharge; in-lines and scopes are allowed.

– Multiple-barreled muzzleloading or cap-and-ball firearms and/or muzzleloading or cap-and-ball handguns, including revolvers, .40 caliber or larger, are allowed and may be carried in addition to a muzzleloading or cap-and-ball rifle.

– Longbows, recurve bows, and recurve bows of any draw weight; hand-held string releasing devices, illuminated sights, scopes, and quickpoint sights are allowed.

– Crossbows and Atlatls

Prohibited

– Self-loading firearms with capacity of more than 11 cartridges in magazine and chamber combined

– Ammunition propelling more than one projectile at a single discharge (such as buckshot)

Full hard metal case projectiles

Fully automatic firearms

– Any sighting device that casts a beam of light on the game

– Electronic calls or electronically activated calls

– Night vision equipment

– Use of bait

– Use of dogs

Additional methods may be prohibited by local ordinances.

Motor driven conveyances may not be used to take, drive or molest wildlife. Deer may not be hunted from a boat with a motor attached.

For additional information visit the Missouri Department of Consevation’s website, mdc.mo.gov or contact Morgan County Conservation Agent Matt Smith, 573-378-3114.