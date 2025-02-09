Ohio DOT Preps for Winter Storm: Safety Tips for Drivers

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working hard to keep roads safe as winter weather hits the state, with rain and snow expected to cause slick roads in some areas.

Crews pre-treated highways with salt and brine ahead of the storm, but the tricky mix of freezing rain and snow requires extra caution.

The winter weather advisory continues for several counties, and some areas may see ice and slush, making travel dangerous, particularly in the primary snow belt.

Drivers are urged to reduce speeds, increase following distance, and give snowplows extra space to ensure safety during the storm.

The current winter weather may affect drivers’ ability to stick to speed limits, so staying cautious and adjusting for road conditions is essential.