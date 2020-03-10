by Kerry Hampy

660-368-2825

Funeral services for Cleo Fethke, 86, were Saturday, March 7 at the Florence United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife Hazel, daughter Cathy and husband Jerry Holsten, and son Greg and wife Luesa Fethke, all of the Florence area.

Patsy Lawson, 86, of Overbrook, Kan., passed away Sunday, March 8. Survivors include a brother, Jerry Hoehns, and a stepsister, Evelyn Oehrke. Patsy was a graduate of Smithton High School.

Michelle Paris was a Saturday, March 7 lunch guest of Ellen Bremer.

Ellen Bremer and Mildred Hoard visited Charles and Sharon Hoard of Warrensburg, and Harold and Beverly Hoard, of Sedalia, Wednesday, March 4.

Betty Woodall visited Charles Goode Friday, March 6 in California.

Jarrett and Emily Woodall, Robby Woodall and son Corbin, and Randy Woodall and grandchildren Parker and Rustin Nardi were Sunday, March 8 visitors of Betty Woodall.

Greg and Amy Wittman and daughters Paige and Jenna were Sunday, March 8 lunch guests of Linda Dittmer.

Mickey Jensen of St. James, and Terry Jones were Sunday, March 8 visitors of Jerry Connor.

Geneva Hampy was a Sunday, March 8 visitor of Rudy and Lillian Rehmer.

Brent and Connie Hampy, Geneva Hampy, and Kerry Hampy had dinner Friday, March 6 at the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry in Sedalia.

The Rev. Arlene Johnson will be the guest preacher Sunday, March 15 at St. John UCC.