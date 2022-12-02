Dear Editor,

Thank you for printing the picture of Jim Schwermer, in “Christmas in the Ozarks” (page 17). If ever there was one person who represented what it means to be a man, a patriot, and a good neighbor, he was it.

As a very young man he left his little safe Missouri town to fight in a war that some say was a bad war. While I don’t know what a good war is, that wasn’t the issue; the country said, “We need you” and Jim said, “OK.”

While on his way to that war, he met and married the love of his life, Willa, in California, which would be his home away from the war until he retired from the Marines.

Longing for a quiet simple life, he reached back to where it all started, Missouri, and found his paradise in the middle of the woods South of Stover where he would build his log home while living in a little travel trailer. Jim also helped his daughter and son-in-law build their home on that same piece of heaven.

This man of incredible building skill would help a new neighbor (a quarter mile away) build his new home. That is where we come into the picture.

Sadly, that neighbor became ill, passed away, and his wife, unable to do what you must living in the woods, sold the house to us, over a thousand miles away.

Also looking for the quiet away from the madness of Washington D.C., we bought the house based upon a video. All the building talent of Stover’s artisans was on full display; as we would find out later, what attracted us most was Jim’s work.

Even better than the house was having Jim, Willa, Robb and Debbie as neighbors. Being bureaucrats, we moved a lot but never had neighbors as enjoyable, helpful, and talented.

We all lost Jim long before we should have but will always have the wonderful memory of knowing him. Thanks for helping us do that.

Howard and Katherine Shotts

Stover