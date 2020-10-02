“Doctor” Grace Foushee, left, and Samuel Rumans, both students in Carla Homan’s kindergarten class, play a game of band-aid tag to build locomotor movement during Cindy Marriott’s physical education class Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Morgan County R-I School District in Stover. During the game, if a player is tagged, that player must take one hand and put it directly on the place where they were tagged. The hand is a bandaid. After being tagged once, players continue to run around, avoid being tagged and attempt to tag others, but they must keep their bandaid on and therefore only have one free hand. After being tagged a second time, players had to sit down and wait for the doctor. As the doctor, Foushee was allowed to heal them so they can move again. (photo by Julie Kidwell)