July 1920s Stover citizens have just subscribed $250 to be used to form a bathing pool on west Richland creek. In Louis Tagtmeyer’s pasture below the railroad bridge, the creek water is kept fresh by a small spring. Mayor F. A. Gerlt and Dr. Weist have devised a plan and inexpensive way of forming a
Pee Wee Pigs Results
Results from the Pee-Wee Pig Show Friday, July 9, sponsored by Wayne and Bobbie Kroeschen and Circle K Bar Ranch are as follows: Three contestants participated: Sydney Ingersoll, 3; Gracelynn Dieckman, 4; and Allie Johnson, 7. Johnson was the showmanship winner.
Library board financial officer retired; New pavilion getting used by programs
The Morgan County Library Board of Trustees, Thursday, July 8, announced Roger Elliott has retired from his financial position on the board. As of press time, a replacement has not been found. Therefore, Elliott has been showing Morgan County Library Director Stacey Embry what his position entails. For the next few months, Embry will oversee
Ivy Bend News 07-15-21
by Liz Gobble ivybendnews@yahoo.com Time passes quickly as we are already close to mid-July. The vacationers are here boating, fishing and enjoying the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks. Did you know Ivy Bend is surrounded on three sides by water? There is always something to do! This week’s activities at the Ivy Bend Food Pantry,
It’s party time in Stover
Extra Point Billiards is hosting an 80s themed block party, Saturday, July 17, in downtown Stover. Music will be provided by outdoor DJ Lacy Wells. 80’s music will be played throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Street vendors will be on site to provide plenty of food and drink. Among the vendors confirmed at
Florence News 07-15-21
by Kerry Hampy 660-368-2825 Memorial services for the Rev. Gary Payne 77 were Sunday July 11 at Mount Olive Baptist Church. The Rev Robert Sisney officiated the service. Duane and Lisa Duchnesne provided the special music. A memorial sign was dedicated to his years of service as pastor of the church. Among survivors include his