Arizona Ingersoll, a student at St. Paul Lutheran School in Stover, accepted Michelle Ehrichs’ challenge Wednesday, March 25 to get outside, and find something in nature to spell her name with. The school is closed until at least April 6 due to coronavirus concerns.
(photo submitted by Michelle Ehrichs)
