Central Methodist University in Fayette recently announced the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those meeting the requirements:

Cadence Jean Lutman, Constance Joann Lepley, and Victoria Anne Marohl, all of Versailles;

Hanah Joy Corpening, Abigale Diane Haase, Shasta Rechelle Nardi, and Angela Jo Viebrock, all of Stover;

Maddison Suzanne Cook, Keelie Aislinn McKenna, and Paige Elizabeth Doogs, all of Cole Camp;

Amanda L. Anderson and Alyssa Morgan Jeffcoat, both of Gravois Mills;

Elizabeth Sarah Wassam and Jenna Elizabeth Bellis, both of Smithton;

Justin David Schroder of Florence; Jacob Michael Rogers of Mora; Britney Nichole Stone of Otterville; Moriah Rose Schutte of Rocky Mount; and Kooper Riley Wilson of Fortuna.