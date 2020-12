Dwight Eugene Zimmerman

Dwayne and Grace Zimmerman of Latham are the parents of a son born Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

The baby, Dwight Eugene, weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He has three brothers, Jeffrey, Jayden, and Derek.

Maternal grandparents are Melvin and Anna Hurst of Liberty, Ky.

Paternal grandparents are Eugene and Mabel Zimmerman of Latham.

Paternal great-grandparents are Amos and Anna Mary Zimmerman of Barnett, and Abe Martin of Latham.