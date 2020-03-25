Julie Michelle Hurst

Leon Ray and Karen Hurst of Versailles are the parents of a daughter born Sat., Feb. 29, 2020.

The baby, Julie Michelle weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.

She has two sisters and two brothers, Bethany Dawn 9, Laura Ashley 1, Zachary Keith 6, Jordon Lee 4.

Paternal grandparents are Milton and Edith Hurst of N. Y.,

Maternal grandparents are Elmer and Susanna Ringler of Pa.

Paternal great grandmother is Lydia Ann Hurst of N.Y,

Maternal great grandmother is Rachel Newswanger of Pa.