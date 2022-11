Doyle and Willa Keyes celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. They were married in 1956. Oct. 27 is also Willa Keyes’ birthday.

The couple had three children, Jamie, Craig, and Sue. They submitted the following: “If you would ask what has kept this beautiful couple together all of these years, they would surely tell you two things: God and prayer. With prayer you will find God, with God you will find love.”