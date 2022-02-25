Missouri State University awarded 1,509 degrees to students in fall 2021. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 17, 2021 at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Local students earning their degrees include:

Josilyn Harms of Cole Camp, Master of Business Administration; Courtney Meyers of Sunrise Beach, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Briann Bias of Versailles; Bachelor of Science in Education, Art Education; and Jackie Witte of Stover, Master of Arts in History.