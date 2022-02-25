Missouri State University awarded 1,509 degrees to students in fall 2021. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 17, 2021 at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Local students earning their degrees include:
Josilyn Harms of Cole Camp, Master of Business Administration; Courtney Meyers of Sunrise Beach, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Briann Bias of Versailles; Bachelor of Science in Education, Art Education; and Jackie Witte of Stover, Master of Arts in History.
Missouri State University awarded 1,509 degrees to students in fall 2021. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 17, 2021 at JQH Arena in Springfield.