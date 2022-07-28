The University of Missouri in Columbia recently announced their spring semester 2022 graduation list. In May 2022, 5,828 students received a total of 6,360 degrees and certificates.

The following students were among those who graduated:

Sierra Paige Stemberger of Florence, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education, with an emphasis in teacher certification;

Brandon Schad of Rocky Mount, Bachelor of Arts in Digital Storytelling, minor in art;

Garred Calvin Oldham of Syracuse, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with an emphasis in marketing;

Meghan N. Chewning of Versailles, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, undergraduate certificate in multicultural studies, undergraduate certificate in addiction studies.