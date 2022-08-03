Charles R. Przygoda, 47, of St. Louis, and Tanishia Lasha Howell, 34, of St. Louis, were married Saturday, June 25, 2022.

David Martin Hansen II, 24, of Gravois Mills, and Cheyenne Rae Metcalf, 20, of Gravois Mills, were married Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Kyle Edwin Purington, 30, of Stover, and Nicole Marcell Simmons, 37, of Stover, were married Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Kerry Patrick Arnold, 56, of Tipton, and Brenda Gay Steffens, 61, of Stover, were married Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Cory Wayne Barton, 33, of Stover, and Molly Anne Foster Barton, 31, of Stover, were married Monday, July 4, 2022.

Brandon Evan Tate, 38, of Syracuse, and Amy Louise Wyatt, 44, of Syracuse, were married Friday, July 8, 2022.

Aaron Leroy Green, 33, of Versailles, and Heather Annette Hill, 30, of Versailles, were married Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Jerry Lee Wines, 67, of Gravois Mills, and Linda Sue Wines, 67, of Gravois Mills, were married Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Zachary Eric Estes, 20, of Russellville, and Elizbeth Rose Childs, 19, of Russellville, were married Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Scott Allen Sharp, 53, of Barnett, and Patricia Sue Tye, 59, of Barnett, were married Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Kooper Riley Wilson, 22, of Brookfield, and Kelsie Grace Byars, 22, of Brookfield, were married Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Joseph Mitchell Marple, 27, of Versailles, and Megan Victoria Buchanan, 21, of Versailles, were married Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Jakson Samuel Henry, 19, of California, and Brooke Linn Liebl, 19, of Gravois Mills, were married Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Paul Benjamin Donelson, 47, of Versailles, and Amie Lynn McCoin, 44, of Versailles, were married Friday, July 22, 2022.

Chad Allen Burnett, 38, of Rocky Mount, and Hannah Marie Wright, 30, of Rocky Mount, were married Saturday, July 23, 2022.

James Arthur Maddex, 66, of Lincoln, and Trudy Lynn Schnelle, 60, of Lincoln, were married Saturday, July 16, 2022.