

Roger Dillon, Missouri Press Association board president, presents Bryan Jones, publisher of The Morgan County Statesman, with recognition for his work as a columnist Saturday, Sept. 17 during an awards ceremony at Lodge of the Four Seasons in Lake Ozark. (photo Missouri Press Association)

Bryan Jones, publisher of The Morgan County Statesman, was recognized by the Missouri Press Association for his work as a columnist Saturday, Sept. 17 during an awards ceremony at Lodge of the Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.

In the weekly newspaper category, Class 2 (2,001 to 5,000 circulation), Jones was awarded second place for “Best Columnist – Humorous” and second place for “Best Columnist – Serious.”

Each best columnist entry required submission of two columns published in 2021 during the same month plus one column of the writer’s choosing, in order to help judges determine overall consistency of writing and quality of work.

Judges comments in the humorous category included: “Funny account of columnist’s mishaps. Especially liked the column about overused phrases.”

In the serious category, judges wrote: “Jones is whip smart but humble enough to leave his readers feeling as though they are the smart ones. He covers an array of topics with trademark neighborliness and fearlessness.”

Awards were presented to each winner by Missouri Press Association outgoing board president Roger Dillon during the association’s 156th annual convention.